Fill The Bus - Clarence Fulton Secondary School

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Join Pure Country 1057 at Buy-Low Food and Snap Fitness as we rally behind and cheer on the Leadership team at Clarence Fulton Secondary School in their annual Fill the Bus Fundraiser. The mission? To fill a bus with non-perishable food items, generously donated by community members like yourselves. Monetary donations are also accepted, with a preference for cheques.

Be a part of this heartwarming event, helping selected families in the CFSS community in need. Please note, the list of recipient families is confidential.

Remember, every little bit helps in making the holidays more beautiful. We look forward to seeing you there. Have a great day!