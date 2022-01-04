Date: Sunday, January 16th 2022

Time: 7:30 PM

Cost: $35 adults, $33 seniors, $30 students

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Frazey Ford on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 7:30pm

On her third album U kin B the Sun, Vancouver-based singer/songwriter Frazey Ford inhabits an entire world of shapeshifting rhythm, elevating every beat and groove with the subtle magnetism of her mesmerizing voice. With its graceful collision of soul and psychedelia and sometimes ’70s funk, it’s a body of work that invites both self-reflection and wildly joyful movement, and ultimately sparks a quiet transcendence.

Tickets at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/frazey-ford