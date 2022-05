Date: June 30, July 1, 2, 3 2022

Venue: DND Grounds

A fun filled weekend as over 150 ball teams take to the diamonds around Vernon and music enthusiasts enjoy great music featuring Darby Mills on Friday and Aaron Pritchett on Saturday. Funds raised go back into the community through the Funtastic Community Grant program

Register your team and purchase your music passes http://funtasticsports.ca/.