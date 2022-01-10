Great Vernon BC Winter Games 2022

Date: Wednesday, February 24th-27th 2022

City: Vernon BC

Greater Vernon hosted successful BC Winter Games in 1992 and 2012, as well as the 1982 BC Summer Games. The community is well-known for hosting major events including the 2014 RBC Cup, Canada’s National Junior A Hockey Championships, the 2011 Cross Country Skiing World Masters Cup, and the annual Funtastic Sports Music Festival.



The BC Winter Games are an important developmental milestone for B.C.’s emerging high performance athletes. Over 2,100 athletes, coaches, managers, and officials will participate in approximately 19 sports. Athletes such as Vernon’s own Justin Dorey (freestyle skiing) and Josh Dueck (para alpine), competed at the BC Games as a first step towards success at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.



BC Games host communities benefit from direct economic impact, community and sport development legacies, as well as the opportunity to engage volunteers in a celebration of community pride. The Games will be organized and staged by a community Board of Directors and up to 2,000 volunteers.

For more information and volunteer info at bcgames.org