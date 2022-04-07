iHeartRadio

Greater Vernon Chamber Community Expo

Greater Vernon Chamber Community Expo

Date: Saturday April 30th 

Venue: Kal Tire Place North 

Free to attend at Kal Tire Place 10am - 5pm. The Community Expo presented by Lake City Casino and Match Eatery and Public House. See what your community has to offer. Explore businesses and community groups to learn about their products or services and who's hiring. Meet elected officials, visit the kids area for fun activities, and don't forget to enter the draws for prizes. There's something for everyone!

  • Over 90 booths to explore
  • Kids area with facepaint and activities
  • Enter to win prizes

More Information at vernonchamber.ca 