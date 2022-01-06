Date: Friday, January 28th 2022 (Concert) Sunday, February 13th 2022 (Telethon)

Venue: Clarke Foudation Theatre, Mission BC

The Hell or High Water Concert is a live event to be held on January 28th, 2022 at the Clarke Foundation Theatre in Mission BC Canada featuring George Canyon, Aaron Pritchett, Kenny Hess, Karen Lee Batten, Patrica Conroy, Lisa Brokop, David Gogo and more. Covid 19 safety protocols will be in place and masks required. Subject to change.

The concert will be recorded and then exclusively aired during the virtual online 12-hour telethon event. Click HERE for where and how you can watch the telethon and entertainment online.

British Columbia communities, villages and people affected by the fires and floods of 2021 have endured terrible loses and heartache. All proceeds collected, including those made online and through the telethon, will go directly to Rotary Merritt who will then work with Rotaries throughout the affected areas to disperse the funds to communities and individuals affected by the natural disasters.

Donate HERE