Hike For Hospice (NOHS)

Date: May 11, 2024

The "Hike for Hospice" event, presented by Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services, is making a return. It's scheduled for May 11th, coinciding with the end of National Palliative Care Week in Canada, at the new venue - the Department of National Defense grounds. This year, it marks the 40th anniversary of the North Okanagan Hospice Society (NOHS) with several new features to enhance the experience.

A pancake and sausage breakfast, served by the Vernon Lions Club at 9 a.m., is on the menu to start the day right, alongside beverages from Ratio Coffee. The event caters to everyone, with children's activities on offer and a pet-friendly environment. After their hike, participants can refuel at onsite food trucks.

With competitions such as the corporate challenge and best-dressed (for humans and pets), there's a chance to win prizes. The highest fundraiser will be particularly recognized. The main event— the hike — kickstarts at 11 a.m., and with the picturesque DND grounds serving as the backdrop, it promises to be a memorable experience. The hike route is wheelchair-friendly, ensuring everyone can participate.

The Hike for Hospice event was created over 20 years ago by the Canadian Hospice Palliative Care Association (CHPCA), to raise funds and awareness for local hospice palliative care organizations. The proceeds from this event will directly benefit NOHS's crucial work in providing compassionate end-of-life care. Interested individuals can grab a pledge form from the NOHS website and contribute before the event by logging their own route and fundraising. Additional sponsors are warmly welcomed, and inquiries can be directed to kevin@nohs.ca. For more information and to register, visit the NOHS event page on CanadaHelps.