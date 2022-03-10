I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff 17 Featuring Erica Sigurdon

Date: Saturday March 12th

City: Vernon BC

Venue: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

What better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than with the funniest female comics around! A beloved annual tradition, I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff brings a selection of professional stand-up comedians together for a night of female empowerment guaranteed to deliver side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter. Get the girls together for this annual ritual, and revel in the joys of being a woman!

Headlining our 17th annual I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff is Erica Sigurdson. Vancouver based Erica Sigurdson has been delighting audiences across Canada and beyond for close to two decades.

Emcee Katie-Ellen Humphries is a stand-up comedian, writer and sketch performer who currently splits her time between Vancouver and New York.

Whether sharing comedic confessions or disappearing into uproarious and dramatic characters, Katie-Ellen’s remarkable point-of-view resonates on the stage, page and screen. Her sensibility (that falls somewhere between the library and the locker-room) and sharp wit make her a favourite of audiences of all kinds.

Katie-Ellen is also a 3-time Canadian National Champion for the 5 Kilometer Open Water Swim. That’s unrelated to comedy, but it explains the shoulders.

Featured Comic Yumi Nagashima is an actress, comedian and YouTuber. Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, she is a mainstay on the Vancouver comedy scene. She has performed in several countries around the world including USA, Australia, England, Germany, Sweden, Japan and Canada. You may have also heard her on the CBC radio program “The Debaters” She has been featured on Andy Kindler’s Alternative show as a part of Just For Laugh North West. She was also a finalist in the 2016 & 2017 Yuk Off Competition. Yumi is also an accomplished actress and has many acting credits to her name, including “The Man in the High Castle” (HBO).

Adult material and situations – may not be appropriate for all audiences​​

Tickets for I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff 17 Featuring Headliner Erica Sigurdson are $35 for adults, $33 for Seniors and $30 for Students. Call the Ticket Seller at 250-549-SHOW (7469) or log on line to www.ticketseller.ca for tickets and more information.