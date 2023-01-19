iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

In My Body

In-My-Body-755-x-425

In My Body

Date: March 10, 2023

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre 

It's said that the bravest thing a dancer can do is grow old – for a b-boy/b-girl, the experience is approaching heroic. In keeping with hip-hop culture, b-boys/b-girls present a façade of confidence and invincibility as they engage in battles to prove their value and establish their dominance. The resulting vocabulary is one of the most physically demanding and visually impressive of the dance genres and leaves no room for the expression of vulnerability.

$40.00 Adult
$37.00 Senior
$35.00 Student
$30.00 First two rows discount (all ages)

Tickets at TicketSeller.ca 