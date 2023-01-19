In My Body

Date: March 10, 2023

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

It's said that the bravest thing a dancer can do is grow old – for a b-boy/b-girl, the experience is approaching heroic. In keeping with hip-hop culture, b-boys/b-girls present a façade of confidence and invincibility as they engage in battles to prove their value and establish their dominance. The resulting vocabulary is one of the most physically demanding and visually impressive of the dance genres and leaves no room for the expression of vulnerability.

$40.00 Adult

$37.00 Senior

$35.00 Student

$30.00 First two rows discount (all ages)

Tickets at TicketSeller.ca