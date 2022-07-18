iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
28°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Interior Savings Moonlight Movies

Interior Savings Moonlight Movies - Banner

nterior Savings Moonlight Movies

When: August 18, 2022

Where: Swalwell Park, Lake Country 

Time:  7pm 

Grab your lawn chairs and blankets for a movie under the stars! The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan are hosting the Interior Savings Moonlight Movies this august throughout the Okanagan. See a family-friendly movie under the stars with concessions and activities for the kids. Entry for each movie is donation based with a minimum donation of $3 for an individual and $10 per family. All funds raised go towards supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan. An organization that provides a safe and supportive place for children and youth to experience new opportunities, build new relationships, skills, and develop confidence they can carry for life.  

Catch  "Encanto"  at Swalwell Park in Lake Country, on August 18! 

Doors and concessions open at 7pm. Movies will begin at dusk.  

For more information on the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan, visit bgco.ca.