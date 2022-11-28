iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
-9°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

John's Fight with ALS

ALS Fundraiser Poster2

John's Fight With ALS

Date: December 3rd 

Venue: Max Voets Coffee Roasting (2400 53rd Ave, Vernon, BC V1T 1H9)

Join Okanagan Test Rite on December 3rd in the Max Voets Coffee Roasting LTD parking lot in Vernon and to get your fire extinguishers checked out and refilled. If you don't have a fire extiguisher it's a great opportunity to aquire reconditioned fire extinguishers by donation to help support John Mayne in his fight against A.L.S. If you've already got your fire safety equipment prepared for the year you can come down to show your support and grab a cup of coffee or hot chocolate. Any donation accepted every dollar counts!