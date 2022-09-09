iHeartRadio

John Wing

John Wing-SQ-Salmon_Arm

John Wing

Date: September 22nd, 2022

Venue: Salmar Classic Theatre

Train Wreck Comedy returns to the Salmar Classic this fall with America’s Got Talent Semifinalist, John Wing on Thursday, September 22nd for what promises to be a great night of comedy with one of the best in the business.

John Wing, originally from Sarnia, has been a standup comedian for four decades. He has accumulated more than 350 television appearances in Canada and the U.S. He has performed on The Tonight Show, with both Jay Leno and Johnny Carson, Evening At The Improv, Comics, Standup Sitdown Comedy with Robert Klein, as well as two hour-long CBC specials, “John Wing, Fly Me” and John Wing “The Elvis Years”.

For more information visit https://www.trainwreckcomedy.com/tc-events/john-wing-in-salmon-arm/ 