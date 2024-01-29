Date: February 3rd, 2024

On Saturday, February 3rd, come down to the Branding Iron Pub in Armstrong, BC, to witness the debut performance of JON's JAMBOREE, featuring the internationally renowned recording artist Jonathan Williams. Greg Donskov, the former LA session drummer, and Adam McGregor play alongside him on bass.

JON's JAMBOREE is more than just a band; it's an electrifying rockin' country cover band ready to set the local scene ablaze, covering hits from every genre from Rock to Pop to Country. Get ready to jam out to your favorite tunes from artists like Morgan Wallen, Shania Twain, and Luke Combs.

The year 2024 is ready to kick off with a bang, and it all begins with JON's JAMBOREE at the Branding Iron Pub this Saturday night. Entry is just $15 at the door.

But that's not all! Tune in to Pure Country 1057 for a chance to win a ticket to the show, a free appetizer from The Branding Iron Pub, and a copy of Jonathan's CD, Rebirth. Don't miss out on this epic night!