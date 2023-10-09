Jordan Davis - Good Damn Time Tour

Date: October 19, 2024

Venue: Prospera Place

Pure Country is delighted to announce Jordan Davis on his 'Damn Good Time World Tour'.

Hailing from the heart of the country music scene, Davis delivers a performance that reflects his passion for modern country sounds fused with timeless country traditions. This tour promises a dynamic mix of his chart-topping hits and fan favorites.

Tickets for this much-anticipated event will be available from Friday, October 13 at 10am local time. Save the date and ensure you're part of this superb musical experience.

For more information and regular updates, stay tuned to our event pages. Don't miss out on an evening of outstanding country tunes with Jordan Davis at Prospera Place.

