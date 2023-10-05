KHCCC's Business and Community Excellence Awards Gala

Date: November 10th, 2023

Venue: Civic Centre

Mark your calendars for the illustrious KHCCC Business and Community Excellence Awards Gala! This year, the event, hosted by the Kicking Horse Country Chamber of Commerce (KHCCC), is even more special as it commemorates 125 years since the establishment of the first Board of Trade in our locality.

To be held on the evening of Friday, November 10th, the gala promises a night of elegance and celebration like none other. Guests can look forward to a delightful dinner, prestigious awards, and energetic dancing at the Civic Centre.

KHCCC extends an open invitation to individuals and businesses to participate in the festivities. Opportunities for sponsorship are currently available, and the voting process has already commenced.

For a glimpse into the gala preparations, judging process, voting, and tickets, keep an eye on the KHCCC website, www.goldenchamber.bc.ca, and social media handles. Questions and inquiries can be directed to the BCEA committee through the email address: events@goldenchamber.bc.ca. It promises to be a grand event, and KHCCC would be honored by your presence.