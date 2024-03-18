Kraft Hockeyville: Enderby

Date: Voting is March 29th to 30th

Pure Country is proud to throw its support behind Enderby in the pursuit of the Kraft Hockeyville 2024 title!

Join us in our mission by registering and voting for Enderby during the 32-hour online voting event, which takes place from March 29 to March 30. How many times can you vote? As often as humanly possible!

In the lead-up to the event, we personally encourage you to gather your friends and family and invite them to vote for Enderby. Your powerful clicks can help Enderby reopen their arena, secure a $250,000 purse, and become the proud host of an NHL pre-season game!

Ready to join us in this exciting venture? Visit https://hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca/#/landing to register and prepare for the voting.

Let's put our hearts and votes together for our friends in Enderby and the surrounding areas. Pure Country stands with Enderby. Will you?