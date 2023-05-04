iHeartRadio

La Compagnie Zolobe presents Saka Saka

La Compagnie Zolobe presents Saka Saka

Date: May 27th, 2023

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

$12 All Ages

Joyful, silly, and… soaking wet! Sakasaka is a delightful comedy for all ages that will add joy to everyone’s day! Created by Madagascar’s La Compagnie Zolobe, Sakasaka means “thirsty” in Malagasy. Using only a mop, bucket and a few bottles of water, these three clowns take the audience on many hilarious adventures that gently and sincerely explore the preciousness of water.

In the great tradition of slapstick clowns like The Three Stooges, La Compagnie Zolobe’s clown trio use physical comedy and body language to tell the story while staying completely silent. They are accompanied by two live musicians who play energetic tunes on traditional instruments such as the kabosy (a rectangular guitar) and djembe (drum).

Sakasaka runs for 50 minutes with no intermission.

For more information and tickets vistt ticketseller.ca