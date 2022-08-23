iHeartRadio

Let It Out!

Date: October 2, 2022

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre 

$12.00 All Seats

Let it out with Mil’s Trills!

Brooklyn based artist and Grammy® nominated producer Mil’s Trills brings their high-energy, participatory performance to Vernon in celebration of their new family album, Let it Out! which helps all ages identify, accept, and process emotions in positive and affirming ways. Come to sing, move and dance with neighbors, family, and friends!

First Stages shows are programmed for little ones ages 2+ and those who prefer a gentler sensory experience.

Tickets available at ticketseller.ca