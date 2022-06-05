iHeartRadio

Life, Limb & Lyrics

Life, Limb, & Lyrics 

Date: June 25, 2022

Venue: Hassen Arena  - Armstrong BC

Benefit Concert – come out for an epic night of country music, and support local Armstrong woman, Chelaine McInroy.

Live music, a silent auction & raffle, food service, and a beer garden!

After a below-knee amputation six years ago, Chelaine has been battling numerous reoccurring infections, with several major revision surgeries.

She found out March 2022 that the infection had returned, and she needed an above-knee amputation to save her life and stop the infection from spreading further. She now requires brand-new prosthetics to accommodate her new level of amputation.

Come out and help us raise some money to purchase a robotic prosthetic with a microprocessor knee so Chelaine can get back to all the activities she enjoys.

Tickets are $50 and available at Armstrong Chamber of Commerce,Tea Essentials in Vernon and Cowboys Choice in Vernon. 

For more info vist lifelimbandlyrics.com/ 

 