Louis Riel Celebration

Date: November 19th 

Venue: Seniors Centre, 170 5th Ave SE.

Hosted by The Salmon Arm Métis Association

Tickets $10 each or $30 per family, available at SAMA office at 450 Okanagan Avenue SE (United Church). Please use the entrance at the back of the church off 4th Street. E-transfers also accepted.      

The jigging workshop is from 1-2:30, doors open at 5:30, dinner at 6:00, performance by dance group from Vancouver (V'ni Dansi), followed by local musicians and a family dance. Door prizes - Meat Draws - 50/50 draw. 