Louisiana Hayride Show Vernon

Date: Thursday, May 12th

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Since its first production in March 2010, the Louisiana Hayride Show has proven to be one of the best touring shows in Western Canada, full of laughter and great music.



If you’re looking for a fun and entertaining night out, this is it! And the additional musicians in the band have brought the show to a whole new level!



If you’ve seen this show before, you will love the new additions and if it’s your first time, we’re sure it won’t be your last.



You’ll hear the best classic country and rockabilly hits from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s as the show pays tribute to the historical radio program, The Louisiana Hayride. You will love the songs; you will love the fascinating information.



After a two year break due to COVID restrictions, the cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride Show can’t wait to see you again and have an incredible show planned for their much anticipated return!



New this year is a tribute to Buddy Holly and you’ll be singing along to his great songs Peggy Sue, Everyday and That’ll Be the Day!



Fan favorites Roy Orbison, Patsy Cline, Elvis Presley, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty, Crystal Gayle, Lefty Frizzell, and Shania Twain are all back and you’ll be singing along to their hits such as Pretty Woman, Crazy, Hound Dog, Louisiana Woman/Mississippi Man, If You’ve Got the Money, Honey I’m Home and so much more!



All of this in ONE INCREDIBLE SHOW!



You’ll also hear Merle Haggard, Roger Miller, Sonny James and Johnny Horton songs……Wow!



Take a trip down memory lane with this unique musical spectacular.



The Louisiana Hayride Show, complete with studio stage set, amazing tribute artists and live band will bring you back in time to when songs were meaningful, the words were understood and the sound was pleasant. The cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride are dedicated to bringing you the Best Show Ever!



Tell your friends and family and get your tickets now before the shows sell out! You will be completely entertained from start to finish!

Tickets available online at https://www.ticketseller.ca/