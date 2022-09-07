Date: May 27, 2023

Venue: BC Place

Luke Combs World Tour 2023 with Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Calvary, Brent Cobb

The upcoming tour is just the latest milestone in an already monumental career for Combs, whose acclaimed new album, Growin’ Up, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this past June. Out now via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville, Growin’ Up was produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton and is his third studio album following 2019’s 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One’s For You. The record also features his current single, “The Kind of Love We Make,” which debuted at #17 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart—the highest chart debut since January 2020—and is currently top 5 and rising. The single adds to a historic run at country radio for Combs, who recently achieved his record-breaking, thirteenth-consecutive #1 as his single, “Doin’ This,” reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

PUBLIC ON-SALE: Friday Sept 16 (10 am local) at LiveNation.com