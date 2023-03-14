Lumby and District Community Showcase

Date: April 29th, 2023

Venue: Pat Duke Memorial Arena

Join Pure Country in Lumby on April 29th, 2023 from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for the Lumby & District Community Showcase. Come and see new and on going businesses in the community and what they have to offer. There will also be the "Lumberjack Sandwich Cookoff" at 12 pm. Admission is free and there are door prizes!

Thank you to Ford Watkin Motors for sponsoring this event!

