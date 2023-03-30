iHeartRadio

Lumby Barn Dance

Lumby Barn Dance-PoloMain

Lumby Barn Dance 2023

Date: April 22, 2023

Venue: Pat Duke Memorial Arena 

Artisan Market: Noon - 4pm
All Ages Family Dance & Games By Donation 3pm - 4:30pm

Adult Dance: 8pm - 2am 19+
2 pieces of ID required

Live Music by The Young'Uns, Lost N Found Band & Special Guests with DJ Andy Bowie

19+ Dance Tix $50 each cash only in advance
Tickets on sale April 4th available at: TBA

Sponsored by Bear Paw Earthworks & Woolley & Company Barrister & Solicitors and a special thanks to Antler's Cold Beer & Wine Store

More info HERE 