Lumby Barn Dance
Lumby Barn Dance 2023
Date: April 22, 2023
Venue: Pat Duke Memorial Arena
Artisan Market: Noon - 4pm
All Ages Family Dance & Games By Donation 3pm - 4:30pm
Adult Dance: 8pm - 2am 19+
2 pieces of ID required
Live Music by The Young'Uns, Lost N Found Band & Special Guests with DJ Andy Bowie
19+ Dance Tix $50 each cash only in advance
Tickets on sale April 4th available at: TBA
Sponsored by Bear Paw Earthworks & Woolley & Company Barrister & Solicitors and a special thanks to Antler's Cold Beer & Wine Store
