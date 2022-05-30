Date: June 10-12

Venue: Oval Park

Lumby Days returns to Oval Park June 10th to the 12th! This year’s theme is: 65th Anniversary…..FINALLY!! Shooting Star Amusements returns with the midway and games! Pro Wrestling promotion Thrash Wrestling is back to bring the “Rumby to Lumby”. Food Trucks will be on site, kids can enjoy a petting zoo and be on the look out for Pure Country in the Lumby Days Parade June 11th For more details and full list of events at https://lumbydays.ca/