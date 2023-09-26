Date: October 4, 2023

Join the community for the Lumby & District Emergency Services Food Drive on October 4th. Kind-hearted residents are asked to leave their generous donations at the end of their driveways for collection. On Wednesday, October 4th, 2023, starting at 6:30 PM, community members will come around to pick up the donations.

This year, high-demand items include condiments, jam, coffee, coffee whitener, canned fish and meat, sugar, crackers, rice, sidekicks, Hamburger Helper, toilet paper, and pasta. Cash donations are also greatly appreciated and can be given directly to first responders or the Food Bank. Be a part of this noble cause and help Lumby & District Emergency Services in their quest to alleviate hunger in their community.

