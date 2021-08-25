McHappy Day 2021

Date: September 22nd

This year, every purchase across the full McDonald's Menu supports families with sick children and local children's charities

On McHappy Day, a portion of the proceeds from every menu item sold all day long goes to RMHC and other children's charities across Canada to raise money for children in need. Since its inception in 1977, McHappy Day, along with the every day support of Canadians at McDonald's, has helped RMHC support more than 425,000 families across Canada, giving them a place to stay together when they have to travel for their sick child's treatment. The impact of Ronald McDonald House Charities across our communities is far-reaching. Today, 1 in 4 Canadians has either stayed at RMHC or know someone who has. Can't get to a McDonald's restaurant? You can still donate to RMHC by visiting: rmhc.ca to make a direct donation. Annually, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) supports more than 26,000 families while their child is healing in a hospital nearby