iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
13°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

McHappy Day 2022

MCHAPPY-DAY-PRE-BANNER

Date: May 11, 2022

Time: All Day

Location: McDonalds locations across Canada

Every year, McDonald’s® Canada franchisees and crew across the country host McHappy Day, an annual day of community giving to support Ronald McDonald House Charities and other local children’s charities across Canada. On May 11, 2022, proceeds from every menu item sold will go towards these charities. If you can't make it to the restaurant, order through delivery services! Your support on McHappy day goes towards helping families across the country.

For more information, and to donate, visit rmhccanada.ca

 