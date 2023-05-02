iHeartRadio

McHappy Day 2023

McHappy Day 2023

Date: May 10, 2023

Venue: McDonald's Locations across Canada 

Order your faves on May 10 at McDonald’s or through the McDonald’s app. A portion of proceeds from ALL McDonald's menu items sold ALL day will help families with sick children. Can’t make it to a restaurant? Order McDelivery via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes or DoorDash and receive a $0 delivery fee on a McDonald’s order of $20 (plus tax) or more!

In an average year, RMHC across Canada supports over 26,000 families and we couldn’t do it without your help. With your support this McHappy Day we can help more families from your community stay close, because when families stay together, sick children get stronger

Tickets and more info at https://www.rmhccanada.ca/ 