Date: October 14, 2023

Venue: Kelowna Community Theatre

Vernon's Pure Country is proud to welcome Meghan Patrick to the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, October 14th!

Boasting an impressive resume, Meghan is a 19-time CMA Ontario Winner and a 3-time CCMA Award recipient. She has bagged the Rising Star Award and made a clean sweep with back-to-back Female Artist of the Year accolades. Her talent for captivating audiences didn't stop there. In 2020, her album was honored with the Juno Award for Album of the Year.

Meghan's star continued to shine brighter when she debuted at the Grand Ole Opry on Tuesday, April 11th. Her latest EP, ‘Greatest Show On Dirt’ has only added to her acclaim and is out now via Riser House Records. She has also performed at the Jack Daniels Old No. 7 and Country Cocktails Presents Luke Combs Bootleggers Tailgate Party Powered by Whiskey Jam and is set to rock the Chevy Vibes Stage at the CMA Fest on June 8th.

Her personal life isn't void of noteworthy moments either. She took the plunge and tied the knot with fellow artist Mitchell Tenpenny in the fall of 2022.

Don't miss your chance to experience Meghan Patrick's electrifying performance live! Tickets go on sale 10am, Thursday, August 31st.

Tickets and more info here!