2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222
Mission Possible

Date: July 1st - 17th 

The Greater Vernon Chamber has proudly partnered with Tourism Vernon to bring you “Mission Possible”.  From July 1st to July 17th visit any of the 4 Mission Possible hosts locations:

Find the Mission Possible secret code word located somewhere on the property, then fill out the on-site ballot for a chance to enter the draw for a Staycation prize pack worth more than $1000.00.  For host locations and more information visit VernonChamber.ca  

Proudly Supported by Vernon's Pure Country.

LEGAL: (quickly) Must be 19 plus and a Greater Vernon resident to enter.

 