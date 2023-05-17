iHeartRadio

Move to Cure ALS

ALS-to-Live-Banner-3

Move to Cure ALS

Date: Saturday June 10

Venue: Polson Park

The Move to Cure ALS is the signature fundraising event hosted by the ALS Society of British Columbia. Come together with friends family, or attend solo and MOVE for ALS. You choose how you want to move whether it's running, walking or rolling! 

DJ Lunchboxx will be there to keep us moving, Kalamalka Klowns will keep us smiling and a silent auction will keep us fundraising!

All funds raised for Move to Cure ALS stay in British Columbia to support people living with ALS, patient care and ALS research through Project Hope.

Register for MOVE to Cure ALS. 

 

 