Nate Smith - World on Fire Tour

Date: February 22, 2024

Venue: Kelowna Community Theatre

Pure Country 105.7 is excited to welcome the talented Nate Smith to Kelowna on his 'World On Fire Tour 2024'. Alongside him, we have supporting act Dylan Schneider, ready to set the stage ablaze at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Mark your calendars! This musical extravaganza is happening on February 22, 2024. Tickets available Friday, October 20th, at 10am local time.

Join us for a night of unforgettable live country music. The world is about to catch fire!

Tickets and more info HERE