NOHS From Hospice With Love

Date: September 23, 2023

Venue: Prestige Vernon Lodge

The red carpet is set to unroll for the gala event of 2023 - the "From Hospice with Love Gala." Presented by Cypress Funeral and Cremation Services, attendees can anticipate an evening inspired by the glamour and intrigue of James Bond 007.

The event promises a luxurious champagne reception and a gourmet meal from the newly renovated kitchen in the Grand Ballroom of the Prestige Vernon Lodge. All attendees will have a chance to demonstrate their luck at Casino Royale, where games of Blackjack, Money Wheel, Poker, and Roulette await.

Guests can also make bids on a range of exciting items in a silent auction, along with a "Bucket List" Auction, offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences up for grabs.

An 11-piece dance band, "The Legendary Lake Monsters" will provide the evening's soundtrack, guaranteeing guests the opportunity to dance the night away to some of the most iconic Bond movie themes. Attendees are encouraged to join in the 007 spirit by dressing as their favourite Bond character.

Not only will attendees enjoy an unforgettable evening, but they will also be supporting a worthy cause - the North Okanagan Hospice Society. It's set to be a night of fun, glamour, and philanthropy.

For ticket visit eventbrite.ca