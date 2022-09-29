NOHS Stop, Drop & Donate Drive Thru Fundrasier

iHeartRadio

NOHS Poster

NOHS Stop, Drop & Donate Drive-Thru Fundraiser

Date: October 22nd, 2022

Venue: Lakes City Casino Parking Lot

Time: 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

If you don’t like shopping,gift cards for grocery, hardware, garden and retail are gratefully accepting

Also accepting donations by cash, cheque or credit card

Why: Did you know it costs over $1,000 a week to run the Hospice kitchen services? NOHS need to fundraise $52,000 per year to operate their house. Your generous donations alone pay for this, and they need every little bit of help.

Thanks to Lake City Casinos and Castanet for partnering with this event and donors for their continued support!

More information HERE 