2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4
NONA Lights for Kids with the John Christmas Light Tour

Nona Lights for Kids with John Christmas Light Tour

Dates: December 4-31

NONA is excited to announce a partnership with The John Christmas Light Tour this year. Join NONA for a Covid friendly fundraising event and visit their downtown location at 2802 34 St from December 4 – December 31st for this light spectacle and don’t miss all the other wonderful homes in Vernon.

The full Christmas tour map will be released here on December 4th. https://www.johnchristmaseveryday.com/

Local artist Nancy Wilde is behind the impressive design.

NONA Saturday, December 18th with your family between 7 pm and 9 pm to view the installation, say hi to Santa, and take pictures with the fam.

 

 