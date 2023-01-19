iHeartRadio

North Okanagan 2nd Annual Children's Festival

Childrens-Fest-755-by-425

2nd Annual North Okanagan Children's Festival

Date: March 18 & March 19, 2023

Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre 

The 2nd Annual North Okanagan Children’s Festival offers toddlers & school aged children live music,theatre, dance, art workshops and interactive play! This year’s festival features the virtuoso clowning of Circus Incognitus and the rhythmic rhymes of RupLoops the Human Radio.

By Donation

Sat, Mar 18, 2023 At 2:00pm
Sun, Mar 19, 2023 At 2:00pm

More info at TicketSeller.ca 