North Okanagan 2nd Annual Children's Festival
2nd Annual North Okanagan Children's Festival
Date: March 18 & March 19, 2023
Venue: Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre
The 2nd Annual North Okanagan Children’s Festival offers toddlers & school aged children live music,theatre, dance, art workshops and interactive play! This year’s festival features the virtuoso clowning of Circus Incognitus and the rhythmic rhymes of RupLoops the Human Radio.
By Donation
Sat, Mar 18, 2023 At 2:00pm
Sun, Mar 19, 2023 At 2:00pm
More info at TicketSeller.ca