Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 19 & 20 2022

City: Vernon BC

Venue: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

This pay-what-you can festival has tones of fun activities to offer families.

Enjoy a sweet and gentle show about birds and nature that will happen outdoors called Moving Resting Nesting. At the theatre there will be interactive activities for kids in the lobby as well as the fun kids’ folk/rock band the Kerplunks! The funny and sweet performance of Idea’s Bobert. And you can dance along at your seats with Karima Essa!



Come meet other families and inspire young minds at the North Okanagan Children’s Festival!

Saturday, March 19

11am: The Kerplunks!

1pm: Ideas Bobert

Sunday, March 20

11am: Karima Essa

More info at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/north-okanagan-childrens-festival