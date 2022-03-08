North Okanagan Children's Festival
North Okanagan Children's Festival 2022
Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 19 & 20 2022
City: Vernon BC
Venue: Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
This pay-what-you can festival has tones of fun activities to offer families.
Enjoy a sweet and gentle show about birds and nature that will happen outdoors called Moving Resting Nesting. At the theatre there will be interactive activities for kids in the lobby as well as the fun kids’ folk/rock band the Kerplunks! The funny and sweet performance of Idea’s Bobert. And you can dance along at your seats with Karima Essa!
Come meet other families and inspire young minds at the North Okanagan Children’s Festival!
Saturday, March 19
11am: The Kerplunks!
1pm: Ideas Bobert
Sunday, March 20
11am: Karima Essa
More info at https://www.ticketseller.ca/tickets/event/north-okanagan-childrens-festival