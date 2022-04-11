North Okanagan Hospice Society Garage Sale Fundraiser

Date: Saturday April 30th

Venue: Hospice House Parking lot at 3506 - 27th Avenue, Vernon

Hours: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM

North Okanagan Hospice Society is looking to support the community in our inaugural Hospice Spring Cleaning Garage Sale event. April is a time for spring cleaning and getting rid of all that "stuff" that has accumulated in the last year. NOHS would like to help by providing a space for people to sell their items, and in turn they can support Hospice at the same time!



The Society is launching its first Garage Sale in the Hospice Parking lot with tables set up. We are encouraging the community to sign up for a table and get rid of their unwanted items while supporting Hospice to fundraise money for our essential programs and services. Participants can ask their neighbors to join in and share a table! There will be refreshments available, and we are looking forward to a fun day out!

Tables are limited so booking a table will be on a first come first serve basis. For more information or to book a table, please email info@nohs.ca with your name, phone number and email and we will reserve your table for you.



We have also gained support from Vernon Home Building Centre in the lead up to this event. Any donation you make with a purchase during the month of April, Vernon Home Building Centre will match your donation, up to $1,000.00!

We thank Vernon Home Building Centre for their amazing support of this event! They are located at 4601 – 27 Street or you can visit their website at www.hbcvernon.ca



To learn more about North Okanagan Hospice Society, visit nohs.ca

