North Okanagan Hospice Society Online 50/50 Butterfly Raffle

North Okanagan Hospice Society Online 50/50 Butterfly Raffle

Date: Sunday, August 1 - Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Cost: $20

Help support the North Okanagan Hospice Society and you could win up to $50,000! Tickets are $20 each and can be puchased here

Funds raised will go towards the following programs: Grief & Bereavement Support, Volunteer Services, and the REACH Initiative, an innovative program designed to engage, inform, and educate the community with the goal of improving palliative, end-of-life, and bereavement care. To learn more, please vist their website.