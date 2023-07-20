O'Keefe Ranch Cowboy Dinner Show and Campfire

Date: August 4,11,18,25

Time: 6:30pm - 9:00 pm

Location: Historic O'Keefe Ranch

Hold onto your cowboy hats! 🤠 The event you've all been waiting for is back this August. Get ready to step back in time as you tour the O’Keefe Ranch, guided by a character straight from the ranch's early days.

Want to lasso like a legend? We'll show you how, partner! After roping shenanigans, sit down and munch on some Cowboy Cuisine at 6:30. But hold onto your boots - because Rob Dinwoodie and his band, Open Range, along with historian, author, and cowboy poet Ken Mather, will be singing, reciting, and spinning you into the heart of the BC Cowboy tale. 🎶🐎

Like previous Cowboy Dinner Shows, this year will feature a drama skit of true characters from the BC wild west. As the night unfolds, everyone huddles around a roaring campfire, just like the cowboys of old did. Sing songs under the night sky and listen to stories that'll make y'all feel like you've lived the western life. 🌌

Don't dare miss this hoot of a night! Saddle up and secure your tickets now on Ticket Seller or call 250-549-7469. Let the wild west fun begin! 🌵