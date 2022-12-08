iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
-3°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Okanagan Humane Society - It's All Christmas Bazaar Fundraiser

OHS_TransparentBackground_150px

Okanagan Humane Society - It's All Christmas Bazaar Fundraiser

Date: December 10, 11

Venue: 2901 17th Streen, Vernon

9am to 4pm Daily. Unique Gifts For Your Early Chriatms Shopping At Modest Prices. 

  • One-of-a-kind hand-crafted wresths
  • Xmas Trees and Ornaments
  • Christmas dishes and linens
  • Small trimmings and decorations
  • Musical globes
  • Rocking horses and toy trains
  • Nativity scenes and villages
  • Pet supplies and so much more!

All proceeds go towars the care of abandoned and neglected cats and kittens

For more infromation call Hazel at 250-543-1607