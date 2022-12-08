Okanagan Humane Society - It's All Christmas Bazaar Fundraiser

Date: December 10, 11

Venue: 2901 17th Streen, Vernon

9am to 4pm Daily. Unique Gifts For Your Early Chriatms Shopping At Modest Prices.

One-of-a-kind hand-crafted wresths

Xmas Trees and Ornaments

Christmas dishes and linens

Small trimmings and decorations

Musical globes

Rocking horses and toy trains

Nativity scenes and villages

Pet supplies and so much more!

All proceeds go towars the care of abandoned and neglected cats and kittens

For more infromation call Hazel at 250-543-1607