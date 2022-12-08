Okanagan Humane Society - It's All Christmas Bazaar Fundraiser
Date: December 10, 11
Venue: 2901 17th Streen, Vernon
9am to 4pm Daily. Unique Gifts For Your Early Chriatms Shopping At Modest Prices.
- One-of-a-kind hand-crafted wresths
- Xmas Trees and Ornaments
- Christmas dishes and linens
- Small trimmings and decorations
- Musical globes
- Rocking horses and toy trains
- Nativity scenes and villages
- Pet supplies and so much more!
All proceeds go towars the care of abandoned and neglected cats and kittens
For more infromation call Hazel at 250-543-1607