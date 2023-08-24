Okanagan Youth Summit

Date: Saturday, September 9 2023

Time: 10am

Location: Vernon Recreation Centre

Mark your calendars for the breakthrough event of the year, Okanagan's inaugural Youth Summit, slated for September 9, 2023. This gathering of young minds will take place at the Vernon Recreation Centre, from 10am to 2pm, exclusively curated for youngsters aged 12-25. With a mission to offer a secure, enjoyable, and lively platform, the summit is designed to amplify the voices of its young attendees and allow them to benefit from the supportive guidance of experienced adults.

The event highlights will be the charismatic Skier, Speaker, and Author, Mike Shaw, gracing the occasion as the Keynote Speaker, and the exceptional Master Artist and Storyteller, Michelle Loughery, joining as a guest speaker. On offer will be a day filled with inspiration, education, and connection. Tickets are priced at $25, inclusive of a delectable lunch. Don't miss the golden chance to engage, learn, and grow in this unique youth-centric summit.

Tickets and more information HERE!