Olivia Rodrigo 2023 GUTS World Tour

Date: August 9, 2024

Venue: Rogers Arena

Olivia Rodrigo, the multi-platinum, triple Grammy Award winner, is thrilled to announce her GUTS World Tour, spotlighting her second critically acclaimed studio album, GUTS, which debuted on September 8 via Geffen Records. Live Nation is producing this epic 57-date global tour in 2024, which is set to kick off on February 23 in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena.

Olivia's trail will mark spots all over North America and Europe, including Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Paris, leading to a crescendo in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on August 9th. Building on the phenomenal success of her 2022 debut, The SOUR Tour, GUTS will be Olivia's first venture into iconic arenas such as Madison Square Garden, Kia Forum, Sportpaleis, The O2, and more.

The Vancouver concert date is a must-not-miss for local Olivia Rodrigo fans. On this run, Olivia has planned multiple performances in several cities, including double nights in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

To ensure genuine fans get a fair chance at tickets and to reduce resale, we are inviting fans to register before the ticket sales for the GUTS Tour start officially. Registration is open now until Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM ET.

American Express Early Access will also have details available once registration closes. Selected fans who register will receive a code that gives them access to the ticket sales running on Wednesday, September 20, and Thursday, September 21. Gear up, Vancouver, for the musical feast of a lifetime!

Registration for Access to Tickets is Open Now Through Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM on OliviaRodrigo.com