Parents Night Out

Date: December 1st, 2023

Venue: Trinity United Church Gym

"Parents Night Out" is an upcoming event presented by the 101st Girl Guides East Coast Trip Unit. Mark your calendar for Friday, December 1st from 5:30 to 8:30 PM at Trinity United Church Gym, 3300 Alexis Park Drive. Take a break while your child enjoys an evening of fun with activities like gift wrapping, games, crafts, reading, board games, face painting, and a movie with snacks. Pricing is $25 for one child, $40 for two, and an additional $10 per child.

Gift wrapping available by donation and pre-registration is recommended at brownowl.ggc@gmail.com. All proceeds will support the Girl Guides East Coast Trip to the Maritimes in August 2024. Please note, a small snack will be provided but not a full dinner. Enjoy some 'me time' while we take care of the fun for your kids!