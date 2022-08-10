Parkinson Super Walk

Date: Sunday September 11th, 2022

Time: 9:00am

Location: Polson Park

Registration - 9:00 AM

Vernon Lions Breakfast with a minimum donation of $20.00 - 9:00 AM (while last)

Speech and warm up – 10:00 AM

Symbolic walk around Polson Park led by Pipe Major Don MacLeod – 10:15 AM

Parkinson Society British Columbia's largest fundraising event of the year, Parkinson SuperWalk is returning! Happening in Vernon at Polson Park, September 11th! Join incredible British Columbians in more than 20 communities throughout the province as they walk together to help give hope to approximately 15,000 people in BC living with Parkinson's disease.

Funds raised in BC through this event help Parkinson Society British Columbia continue to grow its programs and services, expand advocacy efforts, and increase its investment in innovative research.

To Register for this event, Click HERE!