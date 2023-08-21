Date: Saturday, September 9 2023

Time: 9:30 am

Location: Polson Park

The Parkinson Society British Columbia's largest fundraising event of the year, Parkinson SuperWalk is back! On Saturday, September 9, join incredible British Columbians in more than 20 communities throughout the province who will walk together to help give hope to approximately 15,000 people in BC living with Parkinson's disease. The Vernon walk will take place at Polson Park with registration beginning at 9:30am.

Funds raised in BC through this event help the Parkinson Society British Columbia continue to grow its programs and services, expand advocacy efforts, and increase its investment in innovative research.