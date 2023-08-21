iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountry1057.ca
22°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Parkinson SuperWalk

parkinson superwalk

Parkinson SuperWalk

Date: Saturday, September 9 2023

Time: 9:30 am 

Location: Polson Park 

The Parkinson Society British Columbia's largest fundraising event of the year, Parkinson SuperWalk is back! On Saturday, September 9, join incredible British Columbians in more than 20 communities throughout the province who will walk together to help give hope to approximately 15,000 people in BC living with Parkinson's disease. The Vernon walk will take place at Polson Park with registration beginning at 9:30am. 

Funds raised in BC through this event help the Parkinson Society British Columbia continue to grow its programs and services, expand advocacy efforts, and increase its investment in innovative research.

To register for this event, visit events.parkinson.bc.ca.