Date: Saturday, July 9th and Sunday July 10th

Venue: 1941 Duck Range Road, Pritchard

Time: 1 PM

The Pritchard Community Association presents the “Twenty-Sixth Annual Pritchard Rodeo”

More than 200 cowboys and cowgirls will be on hand to compete in the British Columbia Rodeo Association sanctioned events. All the traditional events will be there – Bull Riding, Junior Steer Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Team Roping, Tie-Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Breakaway Roping, Ladies Barrel Racing, Junior Barrel Racing and Peewee Barrel Racing.

Spectators can enjoy watching some of British Columbia’s top cowboys and cowgirls compete for the highest points or the fastest time in their respective events! And all from the comfort of our covered stands. We also offer an on-site concession, an adult beverage garden and a dance on Saturday night

Rodeo Admission (At Gate)

Adults: $20

Students (Ages 7-18): $15

Seniors (65+): $15

Family Rate (Parents and up to 3 Children): $50

Saturday Rodeo Dance Tickets: $20