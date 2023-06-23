iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountry1057.ca
15°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Pritchard Rodeo

Pritchard Rodeo Poster

The 27th Annual Pritchard Rodeo

Date: July 8th and 9th, 2023

The Pritchard Community Association presents The 27th Annual Pritchard Rodeo at 1941 Duck Range Road. More than 200 cowboys and cowgirls will be on hand to compete in BC Rodeo Association sanctioned events. 
Rodeo Starts at 1pm Each day. Saturday is the rodeo day at 9pm with DJ Louis BigRig Mcivor. Enjoy on-site concession, beverage garden and a dance Saturday night. Rodeo Admission (At Gate) Adults: $20, Students (Ages 7-18): $15,
Seniors (65+): $15, Family Rate (Parents and up to 3 Children): $50

Saturday Rodeo Dance Tickets available at the Pritchard Store: $20

 


 