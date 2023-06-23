Date: July 8th and 9th, 2023

The Pritchard Community Association presents The 27th Annual Pritchard Rodeo at 1941 Duck Range Road. More than 200 cowboys and cowgirls will be on hand to compete in BC Rodeo Association sanctioned events.

Rodeo Starts at 1pm Each day. Saturday is the rodeo day at 9pm with DJ Louis BigRig Mcivor. Enjoy on-site concession, beverage garden and a dance Saturday night. Rodeo Admission (At Gate) Adults: $20, Students (Ages 7-18): $15,

Seniors (65+): $15, Family Rate (Parents and up to 3 Children): $50

Saturday Rodeo Dance Tickets available at the Pritchard Store: $20



