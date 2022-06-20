iHeartRadio

326993_311320168893979_125776389_o

R.J. Haney Annual Car Show

Date: Sunday August 14th 

Venue: R.J. Haney Heritage Village & Musuem

Time: 8:30am to 2pm

The 21st Annual Car Show is the largest in the Shuswap, featuring over a hundred classic and antique automobiles displayed throughout the Village. This Car Show has become a favourite for car collectors, fans and spectators from far and wide. Help pick the "People's Choice" as you chat it up with the car owners. Enjoy great entertainment and excellent food. Fun for the whole family. Admission at the gate. Show Car registration is from 8:00am-10:00am and is free for car & driver. 

 

More info at SalmonArmMusueam.org 

 